Penang police hunt for two men believed to have murdered senior citizen

KEPALA BATAS, June 28 — Police are hunting for two men believed to have been involved in the robbery and murder of a senior citizen in her home in Taman Seri Merbau, Sungai Dua near here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said today closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings in the area showed two men, believed to be locals, involved in the incident.

“The victim’s home did not have a CCTV but we obtained the recordings from several homes near hers and are studying them to identify the suspects involved in the incident,” he said here.

He added that further investigations were being carried out to track down the two men believed to be involved in the incident and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The body of the victim, Loo Nyak Sing,71, was found in a room on the first floor of the double-storey house by her son who came to visit her at about 4.25pm.

Early investigations found slash wounds on the back of her body and her thighs, and police did not discount the possibility of a struggle between the suspects and the victim. — Bernama