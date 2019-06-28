MCA's cooperative arm accuses party chief of blocking MACC meet over 1MDB funds

Ng said he will resign from MCA as a member, after Wee’s (pic) alleged 'interference' in the day-to-day running of Kojadi. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Koperasi Jayadiri Malaysia (Kojadi) has accused MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong of blocking a meeting between the party’s cooperative and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over 1MDB-linked funds.

According to Malaysiakini, Kojadi chairman Datuk Ng Peng Hay today disclosed the cooperative had received an RM15 million grant from Yayasan 1MDB in 2012 as part of a micro-scheme for youths.

Ng reportedly said he had proposed yesterday during an emergency board meeting that the 1MDB funds be returned after the MACC said it was planning more civil forfeiture suits over 1MDB funds.

The board had decided that Ng would meet the MACC today to clarify Kojadi’s position on the matter.

“However, before I could secure an appointment with the MACC, the MCA president issued an instruction to all directors of Kojadi via social media to stop this meeting with MACC and to meet with party leaders on July 1 or 2,” Ng said.

He added that he has decided to resign from MCA as a member, after Wee’s alleged “interference” in the day-to-day running of Kojadi.

Ng also said he will hold another emergency board meeting to re-table his proposal to return the RM15 million sum.