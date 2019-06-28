Lahad Datu police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old girl last seen June 10

Nur Annisah did not return home after visiting her mother in Lahad Datu town. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LAHAD DATU, June 28 — The police are appealing for cooperation from the public to locate a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing since June 10.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said Nur Annisah Abdullah was last seen at her house in Kampung PPRT Peringkat 2, Jalan Lahad Datu-Silabukan near here.

He said a police report on the missing teenager was lodged by her mother at 9.43am yesterday when Nur Annisah did not return home after visiting her mother in Lahad Datu town.

“Initial investigations found the teenager lived with her grandmother while her mother stays in Kuala Lumpur, and on the day of the incident, Nur Annisah had asked permission to go out and meet her mother who is divorced and had returned to Lahad Datu for the Aidilfitri celebration,” he said in a statement here today.

Anyone with information on Nur Annisah’s whereabouts can contact Sergeant W. Aspalainah Mohd Zain at 011-19019728 or the nearest police station. — Bernama