Fire razes sawmill quarters in Miri, 19 left homeless

A seven-door block of housing in Miri was destroyed in a fire last night. ― Picture via Unsplash

MIRI, June 28 ― A two-year-old local girl is among 19 survivors of a fire that razed a block of housing quarters at a sawmill in Jalan Kuala Baram here late last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Law Poh Kiong said the seven-door block was resided by sawmill workers, comprising 16 locals, two Indonesians and a Filipino.

“The fire also destroyed a Perodua Bezza car and a Honda EX5 motorcycle,” he said in a statement this morning, adding that an emergency call was received at 10.46 pm and that the the firefighting operation ended at 1.37am.

He said the cause of the fire and the amount of losses is still under investigation. ― Bernama