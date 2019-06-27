VDN 1 registration number sold for RM158,000 on JPJ e-bidding

Bids on the Road Transport Department (JPJ) online e-bid system generated a total of RM1,319,911 for the series, with 903 active bidders, 463 of whom were successful. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The VDN vehicle registration series that went on sale from June 21 to June 25 has concluded, with VDN 1 fetching the highest bid of RM158,000.

Bids on the Road Transport Department (JPJ) online e-bid system generated a total of RM1,319,911 for the series, with 903 active bidders, 463 of whom were successful.

VDN 1, which has been categorised as a Golden Number under the e-bid system for its single digit registrations, opened for bidding at RM20,000.

Other popular numbers sold throughout the bid include VDN 18 (RM 10,000), VDN 111 (RM 7,999) VDN 118 (RM5,305) and VDN 188 (RM1,280).

While online bidding has ended, the department said unsold VDN numbers could still be purchased via direct bids with state JPJ offices and branches.

A RM10 fee is required for each bid.

While there is no limit on the number of bids, each individual bidder may only win up to three numbers while companies are only allowed to win up to five numbers.