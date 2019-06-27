Sungai Semenyih pollution: Oil palm processing plant ordered to cease operations

A total of 512 areas involving 377,141 registered customers in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang are affected by the water disruption and low pressure in phases following the June 26, 2019 incident. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 27 — An oil palm processing plant has been ordered to cease operations after being identified as the source of pollution in Sungai Semenyih which caused its water treatment plant (LRA) to be temporarily shut down yesterday.

Selangor Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the factory was ordered to cease operations to avoid further contaminating the river.

He said the activated carbon had been used by the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) and the water sampling process was also carried out along the 450-metre stretch between the plant and Sungai Rinching, which lead to Sungai Semenyih.

Hee in a statement said the odour smell measured at a threshold of odour number (TON) had dropped to zero compared to seven recorded at 3pm yesterday.

The relevant departments were also reviewing possible legal action that could be imposed on the plant based on the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) Enactment 1999 as mandated under Section 121 (1) of the same enactment for the purpose of protecting the environment and public safety, he said.

A total of 512 areas involving 377,141 registered customers in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang are affected by the water disruption and low pressure in phases following the incident.

The Sungai Semenyih LRA was forced to shut down at about 5pm yesterday following foul smell in the river, with the source of pollution detected some 16 km from the plant.

