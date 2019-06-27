RoS scrutinises Umno documents for any breach of regulation

Traffic passes a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken July 6, 2015. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 27 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) Malaysia is scrutinising the Umno documents at the state and divisional levels which were among the 41 respondents receiving money linked to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) to see if there was any breach of the Societies Act 1966 and Societies Regulations 1984.

RoS Director-General Masyati Abang Ibrahim said the move was implemented following several memorandums received by the RoS including at the headquarters here urging for Umno to be banned for receiving money linked to the 1MDB.

“RoS will study the memorandum based on the provision allocated under the powers of the RoS. At the same time, the RoS is also studying the documentation (on Umno). That’s all for the time being, because this matter is also being heard in court,” she told reporters after launching the National Organisation Synergy Gathering Tour (HiPER) 2019, here today.

The Pakatan Harapan Youth sent a memorandum to the RoS on Monday to urge firm action to be taken against Umno which was alleged to have received money linked to the 1MDB.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had filed an application to withdraw the rights of 41 individuals and entities to get back the money linked to 1MDB amounting to about RM270 million which had been abused. Among those named were Umno, political parties, foundations and companies.

Asked on the possibility of Umno being banned, Masyati said: “At the moment, it cannot be said that Umno will be banned. However, RoS will inform if there are things that breach the act.”

Asked if the RoS had specified a time frame for the process of studying the documents and memorandums received, Masyati said there was no time frame set because there were aspects to be looked into from time to time.

