Police: ‘Famous’ comedian arrested in Cheras hotel fracas tested positive for drugs

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The police arrested a well-known comedian over a quarrel at a hotel here last Tuesday and found that he had taken drugs, it was revealed today.

They also arrested another man and a woman who were involved in the argument and found them also to be under the influence of drugs, said Cheras District Police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon.

He said the police responded to a telephone call at 5.45pm and found the trio engaged in a quarrel in the lobby of a hotel in Taman Maluri, Cheras.

They arrested the trio, aged 41, 35 and 25 years, he told Bernama when contacted today.

“An inspection found 0.55g of methamphetamine on the woman,” he said, adding that in a urine test done later the comedian tested positive for ganja and the two others, amphetamine.

Mohamed Mokhsein said all three of them had previous records involving drugs and that they were being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He also said that the comedian was released yesterday after a one-day remand while the two others were being remanded until tomorrow. — Bernama