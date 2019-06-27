Council agrees to formulate Bill to protect senior citizens

PUTRAJAYA, June 27 — The 2018 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) on the health of senior citizens found that 8.5 per cent of the 3,542 respondents had dementia and 9 per cent were either abused or neglected.

The findings of the survey were tabled at the meeting of the National Senior Citizens Advisory and Consultation Council chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, here today.

Following the outcome of the survey, the council agreed with the recommendation on the formulation of a specific law for senior citizens, to provide senior citizen-friendly health treatment facilities and disease prevention campaigns by promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The council, in a statement issued here, said the meeting agreed to the formulation of a bill for senior citizens to protect their welfare and rights, as well as to empower them, their family members and the community to create a strong support group for them and their caretakers.

A policy to address the aged society will also be included in the 12th Malaysian Plan under the Economic Affairs Ministry, it said. — Bernama