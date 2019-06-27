Bigger participation of anchor companies sought for Entrepreneur Development Programme

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks to reporters in Parliament Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The Entrepreneur Development Ministry (MED) is aiming for a bigger participation of anchor companies in the Entrepreneur Programme (PPV).

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said multinational, public-listed, government-linked investment and government-linked companies are needed for this purpose.

“The ministry is also looking at the greater participation of companies from Sabah and Sarawak as anchor or vendor companies,” he told reporters after chairing the inaugural meeting of the PPV Council here today.

Mohd Redzuan said his ministry was also actively pursuing the framing of a new strategy for the PPV towards facing the increasingly challenging economic landscape with the advent of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

He said among the strategies being formulated is an expansion of the business market, more competitive financing, the emergence of multi-level vendors and exploring potential and high technology sectors.

“The success of the PPV is due to the strong cooperation and support of anchor companies and vendors under it,’ he added.

As of January 2019, there were 21 anchor companies and 1,354 vendors registered under the PPV and the procurement value registered had reached almost RM5 billion.

The PPV has received an allocation of RM61 million under the 11MP, of which RM30 million was for research and vendor commercialisation with the balance RM31 million being for the development of vendor capacity. — Bernama