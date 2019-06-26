Taiping police bust Lan Ijok and Takim crime gangs

According to district police chief ACP Osman Mamat, with the arrests police have solved 27 cases of house break-ins, snatch thefts and robberies in the Taiping and Kuala Kangsar districts. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TAIPING, June 26 — Police here have busted the Lan Ijok and Takim crime gangs with the arrest of four men in three separate raids on June 17.

District police chief, ACP Osman Mamat said with this, they managed to solve 27 cases of house break-ins, snatch thefts and robberies reported in the Taiping and Kuala Kangsar districts with losses amounting to more than RM80,000.

He said the Lan Ijok gang, believed to be involved in 16 house break-ins, was busted after a man known as Nathan, in his thirties, and his leader known as Lan Ijok, 40, were nabbed in a house in Asam Kumbang and at a durian orchard in Jalan Sumpitan, Redang Panjang, Ijok respectively.

“Police also seized 29 mobile phones, 19 watches of different brands, computer laptops and cameras, among the stolen items, worth RM70,000 from the Lan Ijok gang,” he told a news conference at the Taiping district police headquarters today.

He said in the third raid, police arrested two members of the Takim gang known as Apoi and Wahfi, aged 24 and 30 respectively, at a house in Batu 2½, Simpang, here, about 6pm. The gang was involved in 10 robbery and snatch theft cases.

Seized from the two men were 14 stolen items worth RM15,000 including a Yamaha 125Z motorcycle and mobile phones. — Bernama