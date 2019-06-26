Kedah Health Dept says four new Chikungunya cases reported in Alor Setar

ALOR SETAR, June 26 ― The Kedah Health Department has identified another area infected with the Chikungunya virus with the detection of four cases in Simpang Kuala, here.

State health director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said the four latest cases involved traders and residents, bringing the total number of those tested positive for the disease in Kedah to 19, including 15 people living in a row of shophouses near City Plaza here who were tested positive prior to this.

“Case reports in this (Simpang Kuala) locality were received at 10pm on Monday and district health officers were on ground to conduct immediate checks.

“Investigations and blood tests on four individuals aged between 39 and 60 found them positive with Chikungunya. We are still checking to determine whether they are linked to the infections in City Plaza,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said a total of 24 premises in the area were inspected, where six containers were found to be positive for mosquito breeding, while four compounds were issued under under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act (APSPP ) 1975.

Norhizan said vector control activities at the City Plaza shophouses were initiated from Sunday till yesterday with 453 premises inspected and 26 containers found to be positive for mosquito breeding.

A total of 15 premises owners were slapped with compounds amounting to RM7,500, he said.

“Those displaying symptoms such as fever and joint pains are advised to seek further treatment at the nearest health facility,” he said.

Last Sunday, 23 individuals living in a row of shophouses near City Plaza here were suspected of being infected with chikungunya after displaying symptoms of the disease such as fever, joint pains, and rashes.

However, only 15 of tested positive for the virus. ― Bernama