Adib inquest: Four new counsels to represent Housing Ministry, Fire Dept

Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s equipment is arranged on the rack above his uniform at the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue headquarters December 18, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 26 — Four counsel from the Attorney General’s Chambers have been appointed to represent the Housing and Local Government Ministry and the Fire and Rescue Department in the inquest into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

They are three senior Federal counsel Suzana Atan, Mazlifah Ayob and Fadzilatul Isma Ahmad Refngah, and Federal counsel Afiq Zainal Abidin.

Meanwhile, counsel Syazlin Mansor who withdrew from representing the ministry and the department, announced that she would continue on in the inquest as the lawyer for Muhammad Adib’s family.

In today’s proceedings, Coroner Rofiah Mohamad set July 3, 4 and 5 to recall the 29th inquest witness, Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid, a senior forensic pathology consultant in the United Kingdom and former senior forensic and pathology consultant at the Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz.

Earlier, conducting officer Deputy Public Prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin informed that a stakeholder in the inquest had proposed the name of the physics expert who would clarify the formula that could be used to estimate the force of impact which hit the fireman.

Rofiah gave between July 3 and 5 to Faten Hadni to submit a list of potential physics expert to assist the inquest and also set July 16 and 17 to hear from the chosen expert.

“I will select and decide on the physics expert during the same period (between July 3 and 5),” she said.

Muhammad Adib who was a Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue EMRS personnel sustained serious injuries in a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple site at USJ 25, Subang Jaya on November 27, 2018 and died on December 17 at the National Heart Institute. — Bernama