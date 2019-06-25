Settlers leave it to PM to decide on new Felda chairman

Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin Megat Mohd Nor has announced his resignation from Felda chairman. — File picture by Razak Ghazali

TAMPIN, June 25 — Felda settlers leave it totally to the wisdom of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to decide on the candidate to become the new chairman of the land development agency.

The appointment is to fill in the vacancy created by Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin Megat Mohd Nor who announced his resignation from the post today.

National Settler Head Sulong Jamil Mohamed Shariff said Felda settlers nationwide accepted the resignation of Megat Zaharuddin and will not pressure the Prime Minister in deciding the candidate for replacement.

“I do not want to comment further on the matter and he (Megat Zaharuddin) had announced it yesterday and the official statement had been issued today. We accept the matter and leave it to the wisdom of the Prime Minister to choose the (new) Felda Chairman. That is within his power,” he said at a media conference after the Felda Community Mega Raya 2019 celebration. at Kampung Felda Sungai Kelamah, near here today.

The media had reported today that Felda had confirmed the resignation of Megat Zaharuddin as Felda Chairman effective yesterday. Megat Zaharuddin was appointed as the chairman on July 26 last year after having served in Felda for almost a year.

Meanwhile, Sulong Jamil said that Megat Zaharuddin via his telephone conversation yesterday had advised that the agenda of the settlers and Felda be maintained. — Bernama