Road Transport Dept to enforce completion and compliance certification for buses starting July

PORT KLANG, June 25 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will begin enforcing the requirement of a certificate of completion and compliance (PPP) for all types of buses built beginning July 1.

JPJ director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said the move was due to frequent accidents involving buses in the country.

“This is the government’s effort towards practicing ‘self-certification’ and ‘self-regulation’ in the bus manufacturing industry.

“There are two main aspects emphasised before the issuance of this certificate, namely the construction of the main structure of the bus and fixing of passenger seats,” he told reporters after visiting bus manufacturing firm Pioneer Coachbuilders Sdn Bhd here, today.

He said the implementation of the enforcement was subject to Sections 66 (1) (a), 66 (1) (d), 66 (1) (pp), 66 (1) (oo) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Rule 9, 9A, and 137 of the Motor Vehicles (Construction And Use) Rules 1959.

He said JPJ would allow all new buses to obtain the certificate by Jan 1 next year, prior to undergoing preliminary checks at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom), or the vehicle concerned would not be registered.

“This certificate will be issued by bus manufacturing companies and registered professional engineers (with JPJ) while JPJ will conduct checks on the buses concerned, and if they do not comply with these instructions, we will cancel the registration of the respective firms. — Bernama