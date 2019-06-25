No disciplinary discussion about Zuraida yet for critique, says PKR sec-gen

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during the press conference in conjunction with National Cost of Living Action Council meeting in Putrajaya June 25, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — PKR has yet to decide if there will be any disciplinary action against Zuraida Kamaruddin, secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today amid calls from the women’s wing against its chief.

Zuraida, who is also housing and local government minister, came under attack from wing women vice-chief Faizah Ariffin for berating PKR on its perceived delay in disciplining its Santubong member Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz who publicly claimed to have had sexual relations with deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

“There are platforms every week for any party member to voice their opinions and the decision to send the show-cause letter to Haziq was a collective one and Zuraida was involved as well,” Saifuddin told reporters when asked to comment on Faizah’s call.

“I felt it would be best if we adhered to the party’s decisions and to respect these decisions. As for disciplinary action on Zuraida, we can only decide when the political bureau meets, which would be during our PKR weekly meetings.

“However, everything is transparent and decisions are made together. All matters have pros and cons and only after we debate matters and come to a consensus do we make a decision,” Saifuddin added, after a press conference on the cost of living at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

Zuraida came under criticism from her wing purportedly for speaking openly about party matters. She reportedly said that if it were up to her, Haziq would have been sacked immediately from the party instead of just a show-cause letter, though she added that the party was only following due process.

She was criticised for her comments which were made in public rather than behind closed doors which exacerbated the issue.