Kelantan varsity links with local firm to farm algae for beauty, health market

It is understood the micro algae could potentially be used in beauty and health products due to its Vitamin C content. — AFP pic

BACHOK, June 25 — Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) has collaborated with a local company to carry out research to commercialise “micro algae” (weed species) used in producing health and beauty products.

UMK vice-chancellor, Prof Nor Azizi Ismail, said the venture with OEW Algae Technologies Sdn Bhd, would benefit both the company and the students from its Bio Engineering and Technology Faculty at its Jeli Campus.

While students would receive training, industrial experience and career placement in the future at the company, OEW Algae Technologies will commercialise the products for domestic and international markets,” he said after signing the Memorandum-of-Understanding (MoU) with the company at the varsity here yesterday.

The company was represented by its executive chairman, Datuk Nazly Mohd Noor.

Nor Azizi said the weeds, which can live on land and in water, can be used in beauty products for women, and also as a health product with Vitamin C properties.

He said the people in Kelantan especially those in Jeli could also benefit from growing the weeds in the compounds of their homes as it did not not require a hefty sum.

Dr Nazly said the signing of the MoU would save the parties between RM5 million and RM7 million a year as they would otherwise have to import the weeds from Japan. — Bernama