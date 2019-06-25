Civilised? Developed countries still engaging in war, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is seen at his office in Putrajaya June 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today lamented the participation of developed nations in warfare, despite claiming to be civilised.

In his speech at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Roundtable at the Hilton Hotel here, Dr Mahathir also called on every nation to work towards criminalising wars.

“There is nothing civilised nor advance where war is an option to solve problems.

“We should all work towards criminalising wars.

“Wars are about killing and massive destruction,” Dr Mahathir said in his keynote address.

