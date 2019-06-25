After complaint to MCA, Kampar cops confirm publisher booked for running red light

Ng (centre) claimed that one of the policemen manning the road block got agitated and pulled his car key from the ignition in an effort to get him to alight from his car. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KAMPAR, June 25 — The district police here has confirmed two summons were issued for running the red light and refusing to accept the first summons, against a 56-year-old publisher who complained to MCA last week.

District police chief Superintendent Hasron Nazri Hashim said the police had flagged down Ng Chee Guan for running the red light at Jalan Universiti at Bandar Baru Kampar and when stopped, Ng admitted he ran the red light but appealed to be let off the hook.

“He also tried to drive off, which prompted my men to issue him with the second summons for refusing to accept the first summons,” he said.

In a statement here, Hasron said following a report lodged by Ng against police, an internal investigation was conducted.

“Investigations showed one of the personnel had issued the orignal summons of running the red light against Ng but as Ng refused to accept it, the personnel proceeded to issue a second summons for his refusal to accept the first,” explained Hasron.

Investigations revealed Ng had two arrests warrants for traffic offences committed on December 8, 2015 and February 23, 2016 in Ipoh.

“As for the offences committed in Kampar, the complainant had been advised to appear in the Kampar magistrate court on August 5,” he said.

In a media conference called by Perak MCA Public Services and Complaints Bureau on June 17, Ng had told the media that he would fight his case in court.

He claimed that one of the policemen manning the road block got agitated and pulled his car key from the ignition in an effort to get him to alight from his car.

He further claimed that he had started driving since he was 17-years-old and was not a reckless driver.