Penang convent school lands will be used for education, says landowner

The Convent Light Street will continue to be used for education purposes, The Sisters of the Infant Jesus Provincialate Secretariat said in a statement June 24, 2019. ― Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, June 24 — The Convent Light Street (CLS) and Convent Pulau Tikus (CPT) school lands will continue to be used for education purposes, their landowner has clarified.

The Sisters of the Infant Jesus Provincialate Secretariat issued a statement to stress that they had no intention to sell the land and buildings of the convent schools for re-development.

“It is our aspiration that our schools will continue to be used for education purposes,” they stated in a statement today.

They appealed to the public not to speculate on the issue of the three convent schools’ impending closure following recent news reports highlighting it again after 2017.

“We know it is frustrating not to have any update or knowledge relating to the report at this juncture,” they said.

They said the Lady Superior of the Society of Saint Maur and her team are currently away in Rome to attend the General Chapter and will provide a press statement upon their return early next month.

“We wish to impress that the IJ Sisters are firm believers of education and they will continue to advocate wholesome education in their Mission Schools,” they said.

Back in 2017, it was reported that both the primary and secondary CLS in George Town and CPT secondary school in Pulau Tikus will be closed down as the schools had stopped taking in students.

The issue was highlighted again last week, spurring speculations on the landowner’s plans for the lands and school buildings after taking back the premises in 2024.

Back in 2017, the Sisters of the Infant Jesus had also stressed that they had no intention of selling the school buildings and lands for redevelopment and that they will continue to advocate for wholesome education.