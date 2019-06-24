Mat Sabu: Mindef will cooperate with MACC on land swap probe

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein arrives at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 23, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Defence Ministry will cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigations into the ministry’s land swap deals.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the MACC was free to call in anyone from the ministry to facilitate its investigations on the matter.

“If the MACC asks for our cooperation to provide additional information, we will cooperate,” he said when met by reporters at an Aidilfitri open house here, tonight.

Mohamad said the ministry was leaving the probe entirely in MACC’s hands.

Former Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein was reported to have been questioned for almost seven hours by the MACC yesterday on the land deals issue.

Last February, the Defence Ministry revealed that the government had lost more than RM500 million in land swap deals since 1997. — Bernama