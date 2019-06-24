Man flees after crashing car into several vehicles in Kuala Kangsar

In the 11pm incident, a policeman on patrol tried to stop the Honda car but it sped away and came to a halt after hitting several vehicles, including a motorcycle. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA KANGSAR, June 24 — Police have launched a manhunt for a male suspect who escaped after his car crashed into several vehicles while travelling against the flow of traffic in Jalan Raja Idris, in front of Hospital Kuala Kangsar, here yesterday.

In the 11pm incident, a policeman on patrol tried to stop the Honda car but it sped away and came to a halt after hitting several vehicles, including a motorcycle.

The 27-year-old suspect fled on foot but his 18-year-old accomplice who was with him in the car was arrested, said Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Razali Ibrahim.

He told Bernama today that the suspect who escaped had 15 criminal records related to robbery, car theft and house break-ins, while his accomplice did not have any criminal record but was tested positive for drugs.

The two suspects are believed to have been planning a crime as police found a fake pistol, small amounts of cannabis and syabu, and a police vest in the Honda, Razali said.

He said police were investigating them for offences under the Penal Code and Firearms Act 1960. — Bernama