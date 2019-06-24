Liew: Govt plans to build new Shah Alam court complex

Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the government plans to build a new Court Complex in Shah Alam to replace the existing building. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 24 — The government plans to build a new Court Complex in Shah Alam to replace the existing building, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

He said this was necessary as the existing court building is inconvenient and has been plagued with various infrastructure-related issues.

“We find that the court building which has been in operation since 2000 has numerous problems including congestion (traffic) at the carpark area, limited access in getting in and out of the court rooms and the building design is not user-friendly especially for the disabled.

“We need a piece of land (land) for the new building to overcome these problems while ensuring the comfort and safety of the judges, lawyers, authorities and the public while legal proceedings are in progress,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Shah Alam Court Complex at Section 4 here today.

Also present were Selangor State Court director Rozilah Salleh and Federal Court chief registrar Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh.

Liew, who holds the law portfolio said he would be meeting with Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari to identify suitable sites for the construction of the court complex.

“Perhaps we can negotiate for a land swap between the federal and state government to enable us to acquire the perfect location ... I will be meeting the mentri besar soon before discussing with the Finance Ministry on the allocation needed for this purpose,” he said.

He said in building the complex, the views and opinions of relevant parties including judges and lawyers would be sought to ensure the building design works for everyone working at the complex. — Bernama