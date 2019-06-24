Indonesian carpenter remanded over desecrated graves in Bacang

An Indonesian carpenter is brought to the Melaka Court Complex in Ayer Keroh June 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, June 24 — An Indonesian carpenter was remanded four days beginning today to assist in the investigation over the acts of vandalism involving the damaging of several grave headstones at the As-Syakirin Islamic Cemetery in Bacang, last Friday.

The remand order on the 46-year-old suspect was issued by the Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Syarina Shaarani @ Tan at the Melaka Court Complex, Ayer Keroh, here and would end on June 27.

The remand was granted following an application by the police for investigations under Section 297 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of one year, fine or both, upon conviction.

The local media reported that the residents in Bacang, 6.5km from the Melaka City centre here, were in an uproar at the damage to about 20 headstones at the cemetery due to vandalism by irresponsible quarters at 8 pm.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris when contacted confirmed the remand of the suspect. — Bernama