Factory worker fined RM100 for peeping on woman in toilet

PETALING JAYA, June 24 — A furniture factory worker was fined RM100 in default one month jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today when he was caught peeping at a woman in a toilet.

Magistrate Nurshahira Abdul Salim sentenced Syaaban Shamil Khairi, 22 after the accused pleaded guilty to the deliberate act of insulting the modesty of a 27-year-old woman by peeking at her at Wisma BU8, Damansara here at 3pm on June 9.

He faced the charge under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 which carries a maximum fine of RM100.

Earlier, Syabaan Shamil, who was unrepresented, told the court that he likes to peep on people, and moreover, there was no sign saying it was a female’s toilet.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin asked for a deterrent sentence as a lesson for the accused.

According to the facts of the case, the victim who was using the third toilet from the end suddenly saw a hand on the floor. She quickly came out and saw a man inside the second toilet, and trying to chase her but failed.

The woman made a complaint at the management office and asked to see the closed-circuit television that captured a man trying to peep at her. — Bernama