Dr M: Taking China’s side? It’s free speech

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed speaks to reporters during the opening of the Asia Oil and Gas Conference 2019 in Kuala Lumpur June 24, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today disagreed that he was sending a message to the US by favouring China in certain matters.

Dr Mahathir said that he simply does not like being force-fed with the Western propaganda, adding that China on the other hand “is a bit more sensitive to our feelings.”

“I don’t like the old idea of cooking something up in the West and then asking us to accept them.

“China is a bit more sensitive to our feelings,” he was reported saying in a Bloomberg interview.

