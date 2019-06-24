Malay Mail

Dr M: Taking China’s side? It’s free speech

Published 47 minutes ago on 24 June 2019

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed speaks to reporters during the opening of the Asia Oil and Gas Conference 2019 in Kuala Lumpur June 24, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today disagreed that he was sending a message to the US by favouring China in certain matters.

Dr Mahathir said that he simply does not like being force-fed with the Western propaganda, adding that China on the other hand “is a bit more sensitive to our feelings.”

“I don’t like the old idea of cooking something up in the West and then asking us to accept them.

 “China is a bit more sensitive to our feelings,” he was reported saying in a Bloomberg interview.

MORE TO COME

