Body of man found floating in canal near Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 24 — The body of a man was found floating in a canal in Kampung Gong Baru here about 7.30am today.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief, ACP Abd Rahim Md Din said the body was found by an angler who later called the police through MERS 999 emergency system.

He said on examining the body police found the victim’s wallet but there were no signs of criminal intent.

“The victim found lying face down and floating in the water was taken out of the water by Fire and Rescue Department personnel and based on the identification document the victim’s last address was at Kampung Tok Adis, Kuala Ibai,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Abd Rahim said the victim’s body was taken to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) for a post-mortem. — Bernama