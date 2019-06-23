Report: Salahuddin rapped by Johor palace after wearing baju Melayu with black pants

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub speaks to reporters at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub has reportedly received a letter from the Johor Council of the Royal Court over the state's dress code.

In a report by Malaysiakini, sources in Salahuddin’s ministry confirmed the minister received the letter on June 20 after wearing a baju Melayu with black pants, which have recently been unofficially decreed to be only exclusive to the royal family.

"The council hopes that Datuk, as a Johor native, takes note of the regulations and preserves and upholds the culture of Johor,” read the letter, which was signed by council president Abdul Rahim Ramli.

According to Malaysiakini’s report, the letter was dated June 9 and contained a copy of the state's garment regulations.

Salahuddin was earlier photographed wearing a baju Melayu with black pants during Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, alongside Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad.

The Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim had previously commented that wearing the traditional garment, with black pants, is the traditional attire of the Johor royal family, after common citizens started copying the trend.

However, the combination was only recently adopted as the royal family’s tradition.