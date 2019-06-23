No shame in forgiving old foes, new PAS Youth chief tells party

PAS Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin speaks during Muktamar 2019 in Kuantan June 23, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, June 23 — Newly-minted PAS Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin urged the Islamist party’s leadership at all levels today to forgive its political opponents and forget all past vendettas.

Khairil said this was in line with the politics of Islam that promotes peace and mutual cooperation for the sake of the faith.

“That is why PAS Youth wants to suggest to the party leadership to introduce a new jurisprudence in ethnic prosperity. It is based on the notion of citizenship. This is the vision and mission of PAS.

“That is why PAS leaders at all levels, don’t be shy or feel embarrassed to forgive our former political foes,’’ he said during his wind-up speech at party’s 65th muktamar or annual congress here.

Earlier in his speech, Khairil said that the party had also extended its political cooperation with Umno to their political allies as well, namely MCA and MIC.

On Friday, Umno and MIC’s top leadership shared a stage with PAS during the opening ceremony of their annual congress.

However, MCA’s presence was noticeably missing from the congress.

Earlier in the week, PAS Deputy President Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the party’s doors remain open for cooperation to any political party, including MCA.

Umno and PAS are decades-old political rivals, with the latter a splinter of the first reiteration of the former.

The two have however patched things up followed the surprise win of Pakatan Harapan during the 14th general election, and have collaborated in by-elections since.