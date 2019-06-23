11 people arrested in ‘Ops Dadu’ in Sandakan

SANDAKAN, June 23 — The Sandakan Criminal Investigation Department arrested 11 individuals believed to be involved in unlicensed gambling activities around Sandakan in an operation code-named “Operasi Dadu” yesterday afternoon.

According to district police chief, ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin, the suspects comprised six women and five men aged between 18 and 54 years.

“All those arrested were taken to the Sandakan District Police Headquarters for further investigation under Section 4A (a) and Section 4(1) (c) Open Gambling House Act 1953,” he said in a statement, here today.

According to Mohd Azhar, cash amounting to RM3,844 were among the seized items from all the suspects.

In another development, a 16-year-old youth was detained for possessing an estimated five grams of the syabu drugs in a crime prevention operation at about 5pm yesterday at a shop at Taman Merpati, Batu 7, here.

“During the operation, the suspect who appeared to be in a suspicious situation was checked and eight plastic packets of drugs suspected to be of the syabu type, were found in his trousers pocket,” said Mohd Azhar.

He said the suspect was also found to be positive of the methamphetamine drug and investigated according to Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for possessing drugs believed to be for distribution and Section 15(1) of the same act for drug consumption. — Bernama