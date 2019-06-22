PM attends plenary session of 34th Asean Summit

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad while attending the 34th Asean Summit (Plenary) at The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok June 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, June 22 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attended the Plenary Session of the 34th Asean Summit chaired by Thailand’s Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan o-cha in the Thai capital today.

The Plenary is where leaders of the Asean member countries hold a discussion on issues relating to the summit’s theme “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability”, including means to build a strong people-centred Asean Community that leaves no one behind and looks to the future.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir also participated in three Asean leaders’ interfaces, namely with the representatives of Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the representatives of Asean Youth, and the representatives of Asean Business Advisory Council (Asean-BAC).

In the evening, Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali also attended the gala dinner hosted by Prayuth for Asean Leaders and Asean Secretary General. — Bernama