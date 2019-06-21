PKR leader lodges police report against author of ‘Why Anwar Should Not Be PM’

Zahir (2nd from left) shows the police report, alongside PKR FT leader Na’im Brundage (1st left). — Picture by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — A PKR leader today lodged a police report against Yahaya Ismail for allegedly blackmailing PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and questioning the sovereignty of the Malay rulers in his book Why Anwar Should Not Be PM.

Federal Territory (FT) PKR chairman Zahir Hassan, when reading out his report, claimed Yahaya had blackmailed Anwar by demanding nothing less than RM400,000 to not publish his book.

“We discussed (the issue) with the police, who also verified it was a form of intimidation and threat,” he said.

Zahir explained that the views expressed by the author in his book also suggested that Yahaya questioned the decision of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in granting a full pardon to Anwar last May.

“His actions (in writing the book) are as though he is belittling the sovereignty of the institution of the Malay rulers,” he said after lodging the report.

Recently, Yahaya came out to clarify the sum of RM400,000 was not a blackmail attempt but an offer to Anwar and fellow PKR leader Datuk Johari Abdul to purchase publishing rights for the book.

This was after Johari accused Yahaya of trying to blackmail him and Anwar.

Meanwhile, another police report was lodged by the PKR FT Youth wing leader Na’im Brundage against those behind the @pecatfaekah Twitter handle whom he accused of slandering Anwar and his family.

“Based on the list of suspects revealed and circulated on social media, it looks like there is a big possibility it is people from within (the party),” he said.

In his report, Brundage named certain individuals whom he said were among those controlling the social media account, saying several even held leadership posts within the party.

He also said in the report that the Twitter account was only created on June 12 this year, a day after PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was implicated in several sex videos circulated via WhatsApp.

“Investigations should be done immediately to reveal the culprits behind the conspiracy to smear the name of Datuk Seri Anwar and initiate division and unrest among top PKR party leaders,” he said.