PAS election: No sweat for veeps as two retain posts, one wins uncontested

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang casts his vote during PAS’ central committee election at Muktamar 2019 in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, June 21 — In a move that surprised no one, nearly all top posts within PAS were retained by the incumbents without any contest.

The only exception was outgoing vice-president Datuk Iskandar Samad, who did not contest his post to make way for Terenganu Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Iskandar, instead, will be contesting for one of the 12 seats of the party’s central committee.

The other vice-presidents are Datuk Nik Mohd Amar Abdullah and Idris Ahmad, who have retained their posts.

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man have retained the posts of president and deputy president respectively.

When met on the sidelines, Samsuri said he was humbled by the opportunity.

“I will continue to learn from my seniors and serve well,’’ he said.

When asked whether Samsuri had known if Iskandar intended to contest the post, the former said he had only heard rumours, but was quick to praise the Iskandar for his service.

“He has done his duties well and made a lot of improvements to the party,’’ he said.

For the 1,300 PAS delegates today, they will decide the rest of the committee positions among 29 other candidates to serve the 2019-2021 term.

The results will be announced this coming Sunday.