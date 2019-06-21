Gobind: Media Council likely to be up and running by end 2019

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo hopes to see the Media Council set up by the end of this year.

He said the first meeting on the setting up of the Council, held at the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) in Putrajaya today, agreed that the Council be set up by an Act of Parliament.

"We had a good discussion which lasted for almost two hours. We reached an understanding that the Council should be set up by an Act of Parliament and that a proposed bill be drafted focusing on five key areas for now,” he said in a Facebook posting.

The meeting involved the Prime Minister's special advisor on media and communications and veteran journalist Datuk A. Kadir Jasin, representatives of the media, academic groups, the minister himself and representatives of the Attorney-General’s office. A total of 12 groups were represented at the meeting.

Elaborating on the five key areas under the proposed bill, Gobind said they covered outlining the objectives and functions of the Council, its constitution and membership, a code of conduct, the dispute resolution methods and general provisions which include examining current laws which need to be repealed or amended when the Council is established.

“I have asked the drafting division to come up with a preliminary paper within two weeks from now after which a pro tem committee consisting of members from the media will be set up to finalise the finer details of the bill,” the minister said.

Gobind said he would then meet all stakeholders again to discuss the final proposal.

“I hope to see it tabled in Parliament and the Media Council set up by the end of this year,” he said.

He thanked those who forwarded proposals, written or otherwise, and those who attended the meeting this morning. — Bernama