Azmin’s aide has statement recorded by police on sex video scandal

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s political secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham speaks to reporters after filing a ‘qazf’ report at the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department in Putrajaya June 13,2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The Economic Affairs Minister's political secretary, Muhammad Hilman Idham today gave his statement on the video case involving his minister.

Muhammad Hilman who arrived at Bukit Aman police headquarters at about 10.05 am, was accompanied by his lawyer, Muhammad Hafiz Hood and came out almost three hours later.

The Gombak Setia assemblyman when met by reporters said apart from himself, a police escort of Mohamed Azmin also had his statement recorded over the sex video.

“Police wanted me to confirm several matters. This is in addition to my previous statements and it is the third time I was called to give statement after lodging a report at the Putrajaya police headquarters to assist investigation.

“I am always prepared and open to give my cooperation to police,” he said after having his statement taken by Bukit Aman CID.

On June 13, Muhammad Hilman made a police report on the video case before filing a qazaf complaint to enable further investigations on the dissemination of the video. — Bernama