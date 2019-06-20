Staff accused of filming woman in the shower suspended, says hotel rep

Penang Gerakan's complaints bureau chief H’ng Khoon Leng had called on the police to speed up investigations into the case and charge the perpetrator in court. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, June 20 — A hotel staff who allegedly filmed a woman showering in a hotel gym was suspended and handed over to the police, a spokesperson said today.

The spokesperson said the hotel’s management had taken immediate action to suspend the man from work pending full investigations into the allegations.

“We have also been in constant contact with the victim to support her and we also kept in contact with the police regarding the case,” the spokesperson said.

She was responding to allegations by a 30-year-old woman who claimed that the hotel’s management were not responsive and indifferent when she first reported the alleged peeping tom incident.

The woman, who wished to be known as Chan, claimed she saw someone recording her when she was taking a shower at the women’s bathroom of the hote’s gym on June 9.

She claimed that after informing the front desk of the incident, the hotel's management seemed indifferent and she lodged a police report over the incident later that night.

Chan held a press conference earlier today at the Penang Gerakan headquarters with the party complaints bureau chief H’ng Khoon Leng.

H’ng had called on the police to speed up investigations into the case and charge the perpetrator in court.

The hotel spokesperson denied the accusations Chan made against them while stressing that they have been providing full support to Chan after the incident.

“The police are still investigating this case and they have told us to let them investigate but we are still in constant contact with the victim every day about this, to update her of the case,” she said.

She said the hotel also hoped authorities will speed up investigations and complete it soon so that the issue can be resolved.