Sarawak PPBM line-up to be decided by Muhyiddin, state chief says

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Sarawak chapter's director of operation Zakaria Bujang (left) speaking to reporters after attending a state election preparation meeting, June 20, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 20 — The Sarawak chapter of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), which was launched six months ago, has already submitted its list of line-up of the state liaison committee to the party headquarters, the chapter’s director of operation Zakaria Bujang said today.

“Yes, we have formed the state committee, but it is up to party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to formally announce its formation and the line-up,” he said when asked for the delay in announcing the appointment of the state committee.

Speaking to reporters after attending the chapter’s state election preparation meeting, he said he is not a competent person to disclose if state PPBM leaders have met with the party leadership to speed up the appointment of the state committee.

The Sarawak chapter was launched by party chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Bintulu on December 1 last year.

Zakaria said the chapter now has six branches which have been registered with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) while the applications from six other branches are awaiting approval.

He said the remaining 19 other divisions are in the process of being formed.

He said the state chapter now has 10,700 registered members throughout the state.

“Our target is to have 31,000 members throughout the state, that is, if all the 31 branches can each recruit 1,000 members,” he said.

He said the number of the branches in Sarawak is based on the 31 parliamentary seats in the state.

He said the six branches which have been registered with RoS are Santubong, Samarahan, Stampin, Sri Aman, Saratok and Bintulu.

Zakaria also said that the chapter identified potential candidates to contest in the coming state election expected to be called in the first half of 2021, but declined to say where they would be fielded.

“But at today’s meeting, we are only making preparation to help our friends in Pakatan Harapan (PH) to face the state election,” he said, referring to state PKR, DAP and Amanah.

He said the meeting was also to brief branch chairmen and protem branch chairmen on the preparation for the state election.