Estate worker pleads not guilty to causing nasi lemak seller's death

G. Ravi is brought to the Magistrate’s Court in Butterworth June 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

BUTTERWORTH, June 20 — An estate worker pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of driving under the influence of drugs which caused the death of a woman who was selling ‘nasi lemak’ last Sunday.

G.Ravi, 30, made the plea after the charge was read to him before Magistrate M. Kalaiarasi.

He was accused of driving a car under the influence of drugs and causing the death of Roslinda Mohamad Isa, 44, who was selling ‘nasi lemak’ at the roadside of Taman Bertam Indah, here at 10am on Sunday.

The father of three was charged under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) which carries maximum imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to RM20,000, upon conviction.

The court then allowed the accused a bail of RM8,000 in one surety and ordered him to report to the nearest police station once a month and set July 22 for mention. — Bernama