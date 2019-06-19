Three sisters charged over investment scam

KLANG, June 19 — Three women were charged in separate Magistrate Courts here today with cheating 18 people into investing in an investment scheme that did not exist, resulting in losses totaling RM550,000.

Tan Hooi Lian, 36, who faced 25 counts of cheating, and her two older sisters, Tan Hui Bee, 40, and Tan Hui Chen, 42, both facing six counts of cheating each, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial to all the charges.

Hooi Lian, a housewife, was alleged to have deceived her victims at several places in the Klang Selatan district between December last year and March this year.

She was also charged with committing a similar offence at the same locations and dates with her two older sisters.

They were all charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and face imprisonment up to 10 years, and liable to be fined, if found guilty.

Hooi Lian was allowed bail at RM68,000 for all charges, while Hui Chen, who is a part-time accountant, and Hoi Bee, a sales promoter, were allowed bail at RM16,000 each in one surety each.

The court set July 12 for mention of their cases. — Bernama