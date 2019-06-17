Wang Kelian RCI enters 16th day

The RCI, which was set up with the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 29, would among others review all documents and evidence relating to the case of temporary shelters and mass graves in Wang Kelian. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 17 — The public hearing of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the discovery of transit camps and graves in Wang Kelian, Perlis enters its 16th day today.

It was held at the Home Ministry’s Dewan Gemilang which has been improvised as a court.

The proceeding was adjourned on the 15th day on June 13, after 45 witnesses had testified

Former Chief Justice Tun Ariffin Zakaria is chairing the RCI which comprises seven members with former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Norian Mai as the deputy chairman.

In 2015, the nation was shocked by the discovery of 139 graves and 28 human trafficking camps at the peak of Bukit Wang Burma in Wang Kelian located at the Malaysian-Thai border.

The RCI, which was set up with the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 29, would among others review all documents and evidence relating to the case of temporary shelters and mass graves in Wang Kelian. — Bernama