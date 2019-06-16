Saifuddin: Info on PKR members not disclosed to outsiders

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said information on its members had never been disclosed to any quarter. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, June 16 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said information on its members had never been disclosed to any quarter.

He added however that it would not be difficult for others to access data on each party member as this could be done by contacting the relevant member.

“It is not a secret held by anyone,” he said, adding that as secretary-general and chief administrator of the party office, it was not his function to publicise party information to any quarter.

Regarding the phone numbers and addresses of the party leadership at national, state and branch levels, such information was also not difficult to access, citing the example of nominations of candidates for the previous party elections during which time, efforts to gather primary data represented a prerequisite in party machinery operations.

He said this to reporters after attending a PKR Aidilfitri celebration and closed-door meeting among party leaders and the PKR Sabah branch here.

Also present at the engagements were party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and vice president Dr Xavier Jayakumar.

The Kulim-Bandar Baharu MP was speaking in response to a statement by party deputy president and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali that the recent sex video in which the latter had allegedly been involved, had been circulated through a WhatsApp group which included the numbers of party branch heads and grass-roots leaders.

Saifuddin said the party president had urged members to be disciplined and not to rush to take a position on the recent incident concerning Mohamed Azmin.

PKR rejected the practice of gutter politics and left it up to the authorities to continue with investigations into the matter, Saifuddin said, adding that the party requested Mohamed Azmin to be “strong and patient” in facing the situation. — Bernama