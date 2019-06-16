PKR to campaign in Sarawak election against graft, says Anwar

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said PKR will campaign in the Sarawak state election due in 2021 on eradicating corruption and abuse of power. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, June 16 — PKR will campaign in the Sarawak state election due in 2021 on eradicating corruption and abuse of power, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The PKR president also urged party members to get ready for the election.

“As we all know, Sarawak will hold its election in about two years’ time from now. I have given a full mandate to state PKR charman Baru Bian and the state leadership council to lead the party in facing the election,” he said in his speech at a joint Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya open house of the state PKR.

He said he has asked the central leadership, including vice presidents Ali Biju, Dr Xavier Jayakumar and Tian Chua, and secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to help prepare and coordinate the party’s machinery for the election from now.

“We must strengthen our election machinery and the party. There are times when we are down, times we are up, but we must remember that the party belongs to all members and our reformation agenda is to bring about a change in Sarawak. Otherwise, we will not go anywhere,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference later, Anwar said the state PKR is solid and strong in Sarawak as shown by the unity of its members and leaders.

He hoped the election preparation will start as soon as possible.

Anwar then chaired the state leadership council meeting before flying off to Kuala Lumpur.

He visited Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, earlier, accompanied by Saifuddin, Xavier and other central leaders.