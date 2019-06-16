African robbery suspect breaks leg while trying to escape police in Cheras

The man is now detained at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre as he undergoes treatment for his injuries. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — An African broke his leg after he jumped from the third floor of an apartment building in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Cheras while attempting to escape from the police on Friday.

Kajang District Police Chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the man, in his 30s, was detained for suspicion of being involved in a robbery involving a woman in Taman Cheras Mewah, Batu 9 Cheras in Kajang, on Friday afternoon.

He said police received a report from a woman who claimed she was robbed by four African men at about 4.30pm, who escaped with her handphone and several documents.

“The suspect tried to escape by jumping from the third floor of the apartment block after he detected the presence of the police, and he is now being detained at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre.

“His friend was also detained and police are now tracking down two more suspects in connection with the incident,” he said in a statement.

Members of the public with information on the incident can contact the investigating officer in the case, Sargent Broline Benson at telephone number 019-6938032. — Bernama