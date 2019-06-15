PAS Muslimat chief: Social media attacks led to PAS’ defeat in GE14

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang receives the ‘Tokoh Perpaduan Ummah’ award PAS Muslimat chief Nuridah Mohd Salleh at the 59th PAS Muslimat annual general assembly June 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 15 — PAS’ defeat in the 14th general election (GE14) was largely due to attacks on the social networks, said PAS Muslimat chief Nuridah Mohd Salleh.

She said the findings were derived from a post mortem on the party’s defeat in GE14 and even though the women’s wing had not been left behind in using the social media effectively, she believed there were certain matters which had been overlooked.

“We may have overlooked the role that should have been played by the women’s wing through the social media.

“As we failed to focus or give serious thought to this area we missed a lot of opportunities,” she said in her speech before 758 delegates from 179 divisions at the 59th PAS Muslimat annual general assembly which was officiated by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang here today.

Nuridah said the women’s wing must understand the influence of the mass media, the main source of information for the public and various propagandas were being used to attack the party through various mediums of communication.

“PAS was put in a bad light and promoted as an extremist and fanatic party. If we do not handle the propaganda attacks wisely, these accusations could influence women voters in the general election,” she said.

Commenting on the PAS-Umno cooperation, Nuridah said this is major agenda which should be carefully planned in ensuring that there is brotherhood in the Quran and the Sunnah adding that the women’s wing would have to play a more active role in convincing Umno’s women’s wing to achieve the agenda. — Bernama