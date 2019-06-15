Temporary relief centre fully equipped to monitor health of Orang Asli housed at camp, agency says

Medical personnel conduct health checks on members of the Batek tribe at the Kuala Koh Orang Asli settlement in Gua MUsang June 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, June 15 — The Temporary Relief Centre (TRC) at the Etnobotany National Service Training Programme (PLKN) here, to house the Batek Orang Asli allowed to leave the hospital, are fully equipped with all facilities including for medical treatment.

National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) Operations Implementation Division director Datuk Azizan Abu Taat said that the Ministry of Health would station a medical team at the TRC to monitor the development of the health of the Orang Asli to be housed at the camp.

‘‘The camp has 23 blocks (including hostels) which can house 400 people at any one time. We will ensure the camp achieves at least a minimum standard for the housing of the victims from Kuala Koh.

‘‘We don’t expect to face much problems at the camp because preparations were carefully made and it is ready at any time to receive the first group of Orang Asli to be allowed to leave the hospital soon,’’ he said when met by reporters at the camp here today.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was reported to have said that the Etnobotany PLKN Camp would be used as TRC to house the Orang Asli who had been released from the hospital to enable their health to be monitored. — Bernama