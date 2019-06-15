Membakut flood victims rise, 94 people evacuated in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, June 15 — The number of flood victims evacuated to temporary relief centres in Membakut rose to 94 as at 8am today.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force in Sabah this morning, they comprised 50 adults, 42 children and two infants at the Project for Public Space (PPS) Membakut Multipurpose Hall.

“The number of flood victims comprised 34 families from 11 villages affected by the floods that occurred since yesterday,” the statement said.

The statement added that among the villages affected were Kampung Lumantak, Baitam, Sinoko, Bambangan, Baru, Kayai and Lampuas.

Besides the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, flood monitoring also involved members of the Fire and Rescue Department, police, Beaufort District Office, Health Department and the Social Welfare Department. — Bernama