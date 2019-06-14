Two-year-old girl dies after being left for hours inside hot car in Lahad Datu

The girl’s mother, a housewife, was arrested by the police to assist the investigation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LAHAD DATU, June 14 — A two-year-old girl died after being left in her mother’s car for more than two hours near the family’s home in Taman Aman 1 here on Wednesday.

The youngest of four siblings was found unconscious by her 31-year-old mother at the back seat of the car.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the victim, who was rushed to the Lahad Datu Hospital was confirmed dead at 4.39pm.

“There was burning effect on the left side of the face as well as the victim’s arms and the cause of the death was heat-related,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Nasri, the suspect took the victim to fetch her two older children, aged nine and 10, from Sekolah Kebangsaan Lahad Datu 2 at 1pm and then returned home.

However, when she arrived at home, the suspect parked her Perodua Bezza car on the road side and ordered the eldest child to bring the victim into the house.

“The suspect then went on to perform the prayers at the second floor of the house and fell asleep. However, at 3.45pm when the suspect and her husband wanted to eat, they called the victim to join them but failed to find her anywhere,” he said.

Nasri said the suspect later searched the car and found the victim unconscious at the back seat of the vehicle.

Following the arrest, the police also seized a Perodua Bezza car and investigated case would be investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code, he said. — Bernama