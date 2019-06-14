RON97 petrol price continues slide, now cheapest in the last three months

The last time RON97 petrol was priced as low, was at RM2.43 per litre in March 2. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The pump price for RON97 petrol will drop to RM2.41 per litre starting midnight, its lowest price in the last three months.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the price has dropped by 22 sen from RM2.63 per litre on June 1 prior to the Aidilfitri celebrations, when it was set for two weeks.

The last time RON97 petrol was priced as low, was at RM2.43 per litre in March 2.

Pump prices for RON95 petrol and diesel will be set at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre even though pump prices for both are supposed to be at RM2.11 and RM2.19 per litre respectively.