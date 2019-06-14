Bone fragments found near Gua Kandu not a match to missing trail runner, say Perak police

Mohammad Ashraf from Muar went missing while participating in GUT 2019 on March 23. — Picture via Facebook/Gopeng Ultra

IPOH, June 14 — Human bone fragments found near Gua Kandu, Gopeng in April do not belong to missing Gopeng Ultra Trail (GUT) 2019 participant Mohammad Ashraf Hassan.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said DNA analysis by the Chemistry Department found no match with his mother Siti Maznah Khamis and elder brother Mohammad Azlan.

He said DNA of the bones, that were found along Jalan Sungai Itek-Kampung Jahang near the cave on April 20, was also not found in the department’s database.

“Based on the DNA analysis, it can be confirmed that the bones are not that of Mohammad Ashraf. They are those of an unknown person,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Razarudin, analysis of soil samples on the fragments and of that of the ground there also found the results to be different which confirmed that the fragments did not originate from that location.

Mohammad Ashraf, 29, nicknamed Acap, from Muar, Johor, went missing while participating in GUT 2019 on March 23. An extensive search operation was mounted to find him but there was no success. — Bernama