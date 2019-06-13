Waytha Moorthy: Orang Asli boy suffering from pneumonia in critical, but stable condition

Hazmat personnel from the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department take water samples at the Kuala Koh Orang Asli settlement in Gua Musang June 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, June 13 — The Orang Asli boy from the Batek tribe, Nasri a/l Rosli, 3, who is suffering from pneumonia is in critical but stable condition, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Senator P. Waytha Moorthy.

He said the child is now in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZII) here after he was transferred from the Kuala Krai Hospital last Sunday.

“I am very satisfied with the intensive treatment the hospital provided him and I am impressed with the commitment, treatment and personal care he received,” he said.

Waytha Moorthy was speaking after visiting the boy and his father, Rosli a/l Jong, 30, who was also warded at the hospital since Sunday after he was suspected of contracting pneumonia.

Also present was hospital director Datuk Dr Selasawati Ghazali.

Commenting further, Waytha Moorthy said Rosli will be discharged soon as he showed signs of recovery.

“Rosli will be placed nearer his son after he is discharged,” he said, adding that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah was expected to visit the Kuala Koh Orang Asli settlement in Gua Musang tomorrow.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that two of the 14 deaths involving the Orang Asli Batek community in Kuala Koh within a month were due to pneumonia, although the actual cause of death will only be known after the results of tests conducted on them are known.

The health issues faced by the Orang Asli Batek tribe community has resulted in 99 people given medical treatment, with four warded in the Intensive Care Units of the Kuala Krai Hospital and Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital here. — Bernama